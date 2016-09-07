IBC News Briefs: Round II

Here’s another batch of briefs and announcements being made at this week’s IBC conference in Amsterdam, set to get underway on Thursday (Sept. 8).

-T-Mobile Netherlands has selected Ericsson to underpin a new OTT-TV service called KNIPPR. Per the multi-year deal, Ericsson will provide content management and preparation services, supply digital rights management and content delivery networks for the offering, and provide metadata services for KNIPPR’s service’s guide. Launched last month, KNIPPR is compatible with Apple TV boxes and the Google Chromecast adapter, Web browsers, and apps for tablets and smartphones, Ericsson said.

-Adobe this week introduced a new video analytics release that, it says, provides improved, streamlined measurement for content and ads on connected devices. Among the changes, its video analytics model measures engagement (time spent) with “heartbeats” pinged every ten seconds during a video playback and/or during a live event. The initial start server call is sent directly into Adobe Analytics, though all heartbeats are sent to a new processing layer that aggregates that data until the viewer ends the session. When the viewing session is complete, a second and final server call is sent to the Adobe Analytics platform to complete the playback data set, the company said, noting that this ten-second measurement “eliminates the blind spot” and provides a more thorough view of how content is being consumed.

