IBC: New Virtual Reality Alliance Tackles OTT Space

OTT video platform company Kaltura used IBC to launch a new virtual reality group, with the goal of making VR a bigger part of non-linear, digital services.

The VR Alliance will focus on how both OTT service providers and broadcasters can combine VR video and 360-degree content into one experience and developing “an open ecosystem of technology providers and app developers,” a group statement reads. Currently, the VR Alliance counts a variety of companies among its launch members, including VR content and distribution firm Inception, video delivery tech company Harmonic, video system company Encompass Digital Media and app company 24i.

“The opportunities for creating exciting, immersive viewing experiences for sports events, concerts and other types of content are endless, and also open up new monetization options,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura cofounder, chairman and CEO, in a statement. “Our experience in helping customers negotiate their OTT journeys means that we are ideally placed, together with our ecosystem partners, to help them navigate the emerging VR landscape.”

Additionally, at IBC, Kaltura and Inception will show off a beta version of a VR store the two plan on debuting to the public later this year. The store offers both movies and TV shows in VR.

“VR is quickly becoming the best way for consumers to truly immerse themselves in new experiences,” said Inception CEO Benny Arbel. "In addition to having some of the best VR content, the Inception app has the most cutting edge technology for viewing VR, and we are excited to work with Kaltura to provide this technology to OTT players."