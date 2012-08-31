IBC: Nevion to Offer New Signal Processing Modules

Managed video service provider Nevion will be showing new signal processing solutions that support the higher quality and increased density of 3G as well as new line of optic converters.

"Design innovations such as advanced SFP technology have allowed us to build more scalability and functionality within single modules-all within our signature compact sizes." said Svein Håvard Haugen, director of engineering, Nevion, in a statement.

In addition, it will be showing a new suite of optical conversion solutions that are designed to lower the cost of optical fiber capacity.

Håvard-Haugen explained in a statement that they'd applied "design ingenuity to create" the new "optical modules that can expand as customers' needs grow" with "more functionality," including the ability to "upgrade ports and SFPs, into the same space-saving modules."