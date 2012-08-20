IBC: NATIV to Demo New Digital Asset Management System

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

As the number of video-enabled IP devices explodes, Nativ will be debuting its new digital asset management system (DAM), Mio v5.0 at IBC between Sept. 7-11.

Noting that some researchers have predicted that there will be as many as 16.5 billion video-enabled devices by 2015, Nativ is pitching its new DAM as a way for broadcasters and content owners to overcome the complexities of delivering content to many devices while reaching wider audiences and boosting revenues.

"By bringing editing, workflow and asset management together in the one platform content owners will be able to enhance their ability to process time-critical content accurately and cost effectively," said Nativ CEO Jon Folland in a statement. "Combining logging, editing and collaboration with enterprise workflow and asset management is one of the final obstacles in cloud-based workflow management. It saves downloading and uploading huge files in and out of the cloud and Mio v5.0 has been designed specifically to overcome that hurdle."

Key features include: the ability to remotely ingest video and audio content while validating that it's in the right format; robust systems for archiving, extensible metadata, tagging, shot-logging, deep indexing and searching; automate all workflows designed to help cut costs; extensive tools for global media collaboration; systems to easily repurpose content, and distribute it to Web, mobile, VOD and a variety of other outlets and systems to track metrics and analytics.

The company is also billing Mio v5.0 as "the first enterprise-grade DAM solution to incorporate social collaboration and editing in one platform."