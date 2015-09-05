IBC: Mediaware Launches Matrix in Europe

General Dynamics Mediaware has announced that it will be showing its Matrix integrated technology package for the first time at IBC2015.

The product is targeted to broadcasters using compressed video for satellite, terrestrial, cable and IP television and is designed to offer flexible configurations of its Mediaware stream processing technologies in the form of modules operating in an overarching platform.

“This type of graphics, branding, and playout technology package is relatively new for the industry,” commented Garrick Simeon, MD of General Dynamics Mediaware in a statement. “While common in the hardware space, integrating software in this manner is a new trend. Matrix recognises that broadcast systems are constantly evolving and our software needs to be flexible to accommodate customers changing requirements. Matrix has been designed to adapt to the needs of operators by offering a consolidated platform for our stream processing technologies in the form of pluggable modules. It can be easily adapted and modules used can be scaled up or down to meet demand, much like the familiar hardware based modular chassis of old.”