IBC: mDialog Introduces New Ad Routing Solution

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





In a development that should help streamline the process of delivering ads to

Internet-connected devices, mDialog will be showing new technology at IBC that

will allow their clients to replicate the TV national and local ad inventory

split on the iPhone, iPad, Android, GoogleTV, AppleTV, Roku, Xbox and other

IP-connected devices.





"The ability to replicate the on-air business model across a full

landscape of connected devices will open up an incredible opportunity for media

companies as they look to monetize their content on new platforms," said

Greg Philpott, founder and CEO of mDialog in a statement. "With our

proprietary ad routing technology, media companies will be able to integrate

local and national advertising across linear and live programming, as well as

take advantage of the increased targeting capabilities that come with our

uniquely addressable advertising solution across linear and live programming."





Also at the market, mDialog unveiled its "1-to-1 addressable

advertising" solution for linear and live-streaming programming.





With the new Smart Stream Platform, content owners and service providers will

be able to target specific advertisements to each individual viewer on devices

such as the iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, GoogleTV, Roku, and Xbox.





The move is important because targeting for linear and live programming on

IP-connected devices has generally be limited to geo- or zone-based delivery;

with the Smart Stream platform, content owners and service providers can tailor

a ads to each individual viewer.





"Individual targeting is the Holy Grail for advertisers on both

IP-connected devices as well as traditional television," noted Philpott in

a statement. "With 1-to-1 addressable advertising, we're solving a massive

scale problem with our video management platform - managing millions of stream

and ads simultaneously."



