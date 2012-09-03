IBC: Magic Ruby to Demo New Social TV Platform
Magic Ruby, the new social TV platform that launched in
August, will demonstrate its technology at the Technicolor booth during IBC
between Sept. 7 and 11.
Magic Ruby is a business unit of Second Screen Solutions.
Technicolor, which is the largest investor in Second Screen Solutions, is also
providing Magic Ruby with its MediaEcho technology, a second screen media
platform developed by Technicolor.
Thomas L. Engdahl, CEO of Magic Ruby noted in an interview
that the company was created to capitalize on the fact that "the whole second
screen area and the idea of watching TV on smart devices has exploded."
"We are providing them with one application that will do
everything, Engdahl notes, by providing the "missing link" between "content, advertising,
and television audiences" to create new revenue streams.
This app give consumers a wealth of informational and
interactive content, social media features, e-commerce opportunities, and
program control over broadcast, VOD and Blu-ray media.
The company also offers white label app development tools
and infrastructure to current Technicolor clients.
