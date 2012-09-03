IBC: Magic Ruby to Demo New Social TV Platform

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Magic Ruby, the new social TV platform that launched in

August, will demonstrate its technology at the Technicolor booth during IBC

between Sept. 7 and 11.

Magic Ruby is a business unit of Second Screen Solutions.

Technicolor, which is the largest investor in Second Screen Solutions, is also

providing Magic Ruby with its MediaEcho technology, a second screen media

platform developed by Technicolor.

Thomas L. Engdahl, CEO of Magic Ruby noted in an interview

that the company was created to capitalize on the fact that "the whole second

screen area and the idea of watching TV on smart devices has exploded."

"We are providing them with one application that will do

everything, Engdahl notes, by providing the "missing link" between "content, advertising,

and television audiences" to create new revenue streams.

This app give consumers a wealth of informational and

interactive content, social media features, e-commerce opportunities, and

program control over broadcast, VOD and Blu-ray media.

The company also offers white label app development tools

and infrastructure to current Technicolor clients.