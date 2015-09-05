IBC: Linear Acoustic Demos Aero.soft

During IBC, Linear Acoustic will showing off its first enterprise class TV audio process, the Aero.soft offering.

The company notes that Aero.soft offering supports the ongoing transition to audio over IP (AoIP) while offering the Linear Acoustic processing engines found in Aero.100/1000/2000 products.

Chris Shaw, VP of global sales for television at Linear Acoustic noted in a statement that “Linear Acoustic Aeromax loudness control, Upmax upmixing, and ITU-R BS.1770 metering and logging, supporting ATSC and EBU, plus available Dolby encoding and decoding, are available as an enterprise solution, enabling an expandable number of audio processors to serve an entire facility.”

He also said that the offering “enables both audio signal processing and I/O to be tailored to a facility’s changing needs, expanding only as needed” and that “the Linear Acoustic SDI xNode or any of the Axia AES or analog xNodes enable integration into a ‘traditional’ non-AoIP environment, while also fitting seamlessly into any existing AoIP system.”