IBC: Kaltura Upgrades OTT TV App

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Video technology provider Kaltura used IBC to launch a new version of its MediaGo OTT TV app, which is geared toward media companies looking to launch OTT services quickly for connected devices and TVs, mobile and the web.

In addition to iOS and Android device support, the upgraded app now adds support for Amazon Fire and Android TV devices. The platform enables companies to launch OTT services on 10 devices at launch and features a new design, support for split view in iOS, and the ability for companies to customize with logos and colors.

Apple TV, Roku, Xbox and five connected TVs models are also currently supported.

“When launching an OTT service, customers tell us that time to market and flexibility are key. Unfortunately the two don’t always go hand in hand. But with MediaGo, customers can launch a highly professional, robust OTT service with all the latest bells and whistles within a matter of a few short months, while also benefiting from Kaltura’s range of template designs and tools that add that all-important flexibility and customization,” said Ron Yekutiel, Kaltura cofounder, chairman and CEO, in a statement.