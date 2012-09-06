IBC: Intelsat Inks New Agreements With Major Programmers

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Intelsat S.A. has announced several new agreements with

media customers utilizing Intelsat's video distribution neighborhoods.

The multiyear agreements included deals with Grupo Televisa

and TV Azteca in Mexico, RRsat Global Communications Network and Overon America

in North America and Discovery Communications in Asia.

Other recent deals include one with Madrid-based Telefonica

Global Solutions, which inked a multi-year agreement on Intelsat 905 to

distribute its Chello Multicanal package of programming to cable headends

across Spain and Portugal.

"Intelsat's premier video neighborhoods provide strong value

to programmers and broadcasters seeking to reach the broadest audiences," said

Intelsat senior VP of global sales Kurt Riegelman in a statement. "Customers

are also taking advantage of the diverse capabilities of our MCPC platforms in

places like Europe, Africa and Asia, as well as the vast reach of our

IntelsatOne terrestrial network, enabling them to expand their services and

reach new viewers like never before."

Also at IBC, Intelsat announced that it has signed a deal

with Eastern Space Systems Romania (ESS) to provide satellite capacity for a new

video multiplex platform designed to serve Central and Eastern Europe.

Under a multiyear contract, Intelsat will provide Ku-band

capacity at 1° West for ESS's new DVB-S2 platform for standard- and

high-definition programming serving the Central and Eastern European video

sector.

The ESS platform includes NBT in Bulgaria, TV SONCE in

Macedonia, Kanal D, TV Paprika, VH1 Romania, Filmbox and Reflektor. The new

video multiplex platform will also enable the distribution of MOOZ HD,

Romania's first HD music channel.

"This agreement will allow Eastern Space Systems to continue

addressing the increasingly strong demand for video programming in Central and

Eastern European," said Jean Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's regional vice

president for Europe and Middle East sales in a statement.