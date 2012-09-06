IBC: Intelsat Inks New Agreements With Major Programmers
Intelsat S.A. has announced several new agreements with
media customers utilizing Intelsat's video distribution neighborhoods.
The multiyear agreements included deals with Grupo Televisa
and TV Azteca in Mexico, RRsat Global Communications Network and Overon America
in North America and Discovery Communications in Asia.
Other recent deals include one with Madrid-based Telefonica
Global Solutions, which inked a multi-year agreement on Intelsat 905 to
distribute its Chello Multicanal package of programming to cable headends
across Spain and Portugal.
"Intelsat's premier video neighborhoods provide strong value
to programmers and broadcasters seeking to reach the broadest audiences," said
Intelsat senior VP of global sales Kurt Riegelman in a statement. "Customers
are also taking advantage of the diverse capabilities of our MCPC platforms in
places like Europe, Africa and Asia, as well as the vast reach of our
IntelsatOne terrestrial network, enabling them to expand their services and
reach new viewers like never before."
Also at IBC, Intelsat announced that it has signed a deal
with Eastern Space Systems Romania (ESS) to provide satellite capacity for a new
video multiplex platform designed to serve Central and Eastern Europe.
Under a multiyear contract, Intelsat will provide Ku-band
capacity at 1° West for ESS's new DVB-S2 platform for standard- and
high-definition programming serving the Central and Eastern European video
sector.
The ESS platform includes NBT in Bulgaria, TV SONCE in
Macedonia, Kanal D, TV Paprika, VH1 Romania, Filmbox and Reflektor. The new
video multiplex platform will also enable the distribution of MOOZ HD,
Romania's first HD music channel.
"This agreement will allow Eastern Space Systems to continue
addressing the increasingly strong demand for video programming in Central and
Eastern European," said Jean Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's regional vice
president for Europe and Middle East sales in a statement.
