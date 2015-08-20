IBC: Imagine Launches New Compact Router

With hybrid IP broadcast infrastructures set to be a hot topic at IBC2015, Imagine Communications has launched a compact version of its Platinum IP3 routing system.

The new compact version has a 15RU form factor, which saves a significant amount of space, but delivers the same integrated routing and processing capabilities of the larger model, the company reports.

The company also noted that the family of Platinum routers plays a central role in the vendor’s IP transition strategy by enabling media companies to use their existing investments in baseband infrastructure through a hybrid SDI-IP environment.

The Platinum IP3 15RU will debut at IBC2015.

“Imagine Communications has accomplished an impressive resume of firsts with our Platinum router line,” said Steve Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer, Imagine Communications in a statement. “The IP3 was among the first routers in the broadcast industry with internal mux/demux capabilities, a truly integrated multiviewer and integrated frame sync. The Platinum IP3 28RU was the first to enable multi-frame expandability with no disruption to on-air operations. With the introduction of the Platinum IP3 15RU, we are bringing our global customer base – broadcasters, media companies, mobile production truck operators and cable head-ends – the same market-leading functionality, reliability and resiliency in a smaller frame size.”

The new router is capable of supporting Ultra High Definition (UHD) signals.