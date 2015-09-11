IBC: Imagine Implements Playout System in Under 48 Hours

With broadcasters increasingly looking for ways to make their operations more flexible and less costly, Imagine Communications has announced that it was able to implement an integrated cloud playout system running on commercially off-the shelf hardware for a major Middle East broadcaster Al Rayyan in less than 48 hours.

The news highlights some of the speed and flexibility that vendors like Imagine believe cloud-based systems can provide broadcasters.

Unlike traditional approaches that might require major capital expenditures and take months to build, this software based, virtualized business continuity system was be quickly brought online with cloud-based hardware and software.

The installation uses Imagine Communications’ Versio software playout system, running in a virtual machine environment on an HP compute and storage platform.

The implementation also includes the Imagine Communications Magellan SDN Orchestrator software control system, deployed with Selenio video processing and compression equipment.

Currently it is running as a proof-of-concept installation as a backup to the main Al Rayyan Europe channel in case that channel experiences technical problems.

The Versio software enables comprehensive playout functionality, including animated branding and live switching, Imagine reported.

“As a leading broadcaster, we need to innovate technically to ensure we best serve our audience,” said Haitham Zaidan, acting director of engineering at Al Rayyan. “Our strategy is to move towards an all-IP infrastructure in due course, and this installation of a playout channel in a data center is an important step along the way. Imagine Communications showed that they could do it today, and our proof-of-concept installation is now part of our architecture.”