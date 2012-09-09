IBC: Harris Launches Versio Channel-in-a-Box

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





Harris Broadcast Communications has responded to the growing

demand for channel-in-a-box technologies with the launch of a new Versio

product that the vendor is billing as being able to reduce channel launch costs

by about 40%.





In addition to lowering launch costs and speeding up the

deployment of new channels, Harris notes that the Versio product will help

simplify workflows by being easily integrated with production, traffic and

billing, scheduling, asset management, content playout and master control

systems and functions.





In announcing Verso, Harris Morris, president, Harris

Broadcast Communications noted in a statement that the product draws on Harris'

broad industry experience "when it comes to workflows and operational

scenarios. We understand the core costs and investment it takes to deliver

channels with reliability and at premium quality. This knowledge and expertise

allows us to evolve the channel-in-a-box concept beyond current offerings and

bring a more relevant solution to market."