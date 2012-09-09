IBC: Harris Launches Versio Channel-in-a-Box
Harris Broadcast Communications has responded to the growing
demand for channel-in-a-box technologies with the launch of a new Versio
product that the vendor is billing as being able to reduce channel launch costs
by about 40%.
In addition to lowering launch costs and speeding up the
deployment of new channels, Harris notes that the Versio product will help
simplify workflows by being easily integrated with production, traffic and
billing, scheduling, asset management, content playout and master control
systems and functions.
In announcing Verso, Harris Morris, president, Harris
Broadcast Communications noted in a statement that the product draws on Harris'
broad industry experience "when it comes to workflows and operational
scenarios. We understand the core costs and investment it takes to deliver
channels with reliability and at premium quality. This knowledge and expertise
allows us to evolve the channel-in-a-box concept beyond current offerings and
bring a more relevant solution to market."
