IBC: Harris to Demo Loudness Management Solutions

As regulators in many markets around the world move to control the loudness of commercials, Harris Corporation will be demonstrating for the first time at IBC its international solutions for mitigating excessively loud commercials.

In the U.S., the passage of the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) is requiring broadcasters and programmers to act to prevent needlessly loud commercials. Similar measures in Europe are designed to promote international harmonization around the ITU-R BS.1770 and EBU R 128 recommendations, Harris executives note.

During demos at IBC, visitors to the Harris booth will see and hear the complete loudness control in action and see how it can be dynamically controlled.

"We will be showing a complete solution from one provider to this important issue," notes Dr. Glodina Connan-Lostanlen, senior manager strategic marketing, workflow, infrastructure and networking, Harris Corporation, Broadcast Communications.

The complete Harris loudness management solution features tools for file-based analysis, real-time correction, and signal measurement and logging.

At the front end, the Harris QuiC solution provides file-based analysis and correction tools for ingest applications.

Harris will also show its APM6803+ multichannel audio processing station to international audiences for the first time at IBC.

The APM6803+ features DTS Neural Loudness Control and uses critical band analysis for perceptual loudness measurements, an approach that preserves the spectral balance of the signal and delivers a natural, open quality not found in traditional multiband compression technology.

In addition, the Harris Videotek LLM-1770 device provides real-time measurement and logging for transmission and compliance applications at the third and final stage of the loudness management control.

Harris also will integrate Videotek loudness logging into the "as-run log" of Harris ADC automation software -- an industry first.

Additionally, Harris will show new enhancements to the Videotek MSA Series for multi-source analysis at IBC, including loudness monitoring and alarms for MPEG streams.