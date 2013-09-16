IBC: Harris Broadcast Shows Off Selenio MPC 1

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

As part

of its new product launches at IBC, Harris Broadcast

has been showcasing its new Selenio IP media convergence platform, the Selenio

MCP 1.

The

Selenio MCP1 is designed to offer broadcasters and media organizations the

on-air and signal transport capabilities of Selenio in a smaller,

cost-efficient package and to bring the vendor's Selenio products to a wider

customer base.

"Selenio

MCP1 is an extension of an award-winning platform that simplifies ongoing use

and real estate challenges for less labor-intensive operations," said Mark

Senecal, senior product manager, Harris Broadcast. "Importantly, it retains the

original vision of Selenio, which is to address how IP interconnects to legacy

video and audio applications. Like its predecessor, Selenio MCP1 provides our

customers with an all-inclusive infrastructure and headend solution for many

needs today - as well as built-in, forward-looking IP capabilities for an

industry in transition."

Separately,

Harris Broadcasting also announced the launch of new energy-efficient DTV and

digital radio transmission solutions at IBC and some notable

customer wins.

In

one deal, the vendor reports that One America News Network is using the

vendor's complete content management and infrastructure solution to automate

production workflows.

In

the second, Harris Broadcast announced that it was providing key technology forupgrades at Quincy's three broadcast

hubs.