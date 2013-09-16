IBC: Harris Broadcast Shows Off Selenio MPC 1
Complete Coverage: IBC 2013
As part
of its new product launches at IBC, Harris Broadcast
has been showcasing its new Selenio IP media convergence platform, the Selenio
MCP 1.
The
Selenio MCP1 is designed to offer broadcasters and media organizations the
on-air and signal transport capabilities of Selenio in a smaller,
cost-efficient package and to bring the vendor's Selenio products to a wider
customer base.
"Selenio
MCP1 is an extension of an award-winning platform that simplifies ongoing use
and real estate challenges for less labor-intensive operations," said Mark
Senecal, senior product manager, Harris Broadcast. "Importantly, it retains the
original vision of Selenio, which is to address how IP interconnects to legacy
video and audio applications. Like its predecessor, Selenio MCP1 provides our
customers with an all-inclusive infrastructure and headend solution for many
needs today - as well as built-in, forward-looking IP capabilities for an
industry in transition."
Separately,
Harris Broadcasting also announced the launch of new energy-efficient DTV and
digital radio transmission solutions at IBC and some notable
customer wins.
In
one deal, the vendor reports that One America News Network is using the
vendor's complete content management and infrastructure solution to automate
production workflows.
In
the second, Harris Broadcast announced that it was providing key technology forupgrades at Quincy's three broadcast
hubs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.