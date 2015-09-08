IBC: Harmonic, Intelsat Launch UHD Channel

With vendors planning to show a number of technologies for handling Ultra HD content at IBC2015, Harmonic and Intelsat have announced that they have launched a linear UHD channel that is designed to help multichannel video providers test 4K services.

The channel also will be available in the RAI convention center during IBC2015 at the Intelsat and Harmonic booths.

This channel will be broadcast via Intelsat’s Galaxy 13 satellite located at 127°W and allow multi-channel video programming distributors to test services from the downlink of content from Intelsat’s Galaxy 13 satellite into their networks and subscribers’ homes.

In addition, the service will let programmers test the delivery of UHD content using the Galaxy 13 satellite that reaches 98% of the cable headends in the continental United States.

The technical infrastructure for the channel will utilize an end to end UHD video processing system from Harmonic.

Intelsat will transmit live and linear 2160p60 video content via C-band on the Intelsat Galaxy 13 satellite.

The content will then travel from Intelsat’s Atlanta, Georgia, teleport facility using the IntelsatOne IP/MPLS network to Intelsat’s Fuchsstadt, Germany, teleport facility, where it will be uplinked via Ku-band on the Intelsat 905 satellite located at 335.5○E.

It will then be received and decoded at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

“As consumers purchase millions of 4K televisions before Ultra HD content even reaches critical mass, it has become clear that they are ready to experience the fully immersive viewing experience that Ultra HD provides,” said Peter Ostapiuk, head of media product services, Intelsat in a statement. “By partnering with Harmonic, Intelsat can now enable pay-TV operators to test the distribution of live linear Ultra HD broadcasts in crystal-clear 2160p60 resolution to the home. Our customers will now have an opportunity to further test bandwidth allocation and UHD content delivery via Intelsat’s hybrid satellite terrestrial network, which will pave the way for the distribution of amazing content—from popular sporting events to the latest movies and TV shows—and a viewing experience that can enhance customer satisfaction.”

The effort is part of a larger push into 4K technologies by Harmonic. It has set up a center in San Jose California that is capable of handling full UHD channel production and transmission and is providing many of the core technologies for the services.