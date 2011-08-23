IBC: Harmonic Expands Spectrum Media Server Line

Harmonic Inc. is making significant additions to its Omneon Spectrum media server product line, with the launch of the new Omneon MediaDeck 7000, a fully integrated four-channel media server system in a 1-RU form factor.

The company is also adding new I/O modules to its recently introduced Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series with the release of the MediaPort 7300, which supports MPEG-2 encode and simultaneous generation of H.264 proxies.

The MediaDeck 7000 system offers multiple-codec playback, up/down/cross conversion, HD/SD simulcast capabilities, and two-channel modularity. The MediaDeck 7000 supports all members of the the company's MediaPort 7000 family of I/O modules and is designed as an economical and flexible option for applications requiring two to four channels in an integrated 1-RU package.

"With broad and flexible codec support, as well as valuable conversion and simulcast capabilities, the MediaDeck 7000 system is optimized to serve as an ingest or playout edge server, delay server, or stand-alone media server," noted Mark Cousins, senior product line manager for media servers at Harmonic Inc. "Our new MediaPort 7300 modules address the reality that media server customers use MPEG-2 far more often than any other codec. By integrating conversion and simulcast with multiple-codec recording and playout, the new modules also simplify multiformat ingest and playout workflows."

The MediaDeck 7000 media server system equipped with MediaPort 7000 Series modules will be featured at Harmonic's stand during IBC2011 in Amsterdam this September.