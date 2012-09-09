IBC: Grass Valley Upgrades K2 Edge Smart Playout Center
Grass Valley has launched a new version of the K2 Edge Smart
Playout Center that is designed to provide its clients with a wider range of
delivery and publishing technologies, and has announced that GlobeCast will be
beefing up its playout offering by deploying the Playout Center.
GlobeCast, which already provides playout, content
management and distribution solutions from its Media Centers in major broadcast
markets around the world, is also planning to provide playout services from its
Paris facilities and has selected the K2 Edge Smart Playout Center offering for
that effort.
"K2 Edge helps us meet the demands of our customers in the
EMEA region," says Philippe Rouxel, chief marketing officer at GlobeCast. "It
is crucial that we provide quality and innovative playout solutions to
broadcasters, built upon future-proof technical platforms. We were searching
for an integrated system that could do everything a channel needed, be it an
existing or a new customer. Following a thorough study of available technology,
the Grass Valley K2 Edge Smart Playout Center solution appeals to GlobeCast as
an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable platform for our new GlobeCast â€˜Studio
Playout' solution."
Also at the market, Grass Valley announced a number of new
products and customer wins.
New products included the LDX Series of camera systems; four
new products for an end-to-end live production workflow that is capable of
being switched to any TV format, including 1080p/60; and significant upgrades
to its Stratus Media Workflow Application Framework.
New customer announcements included deals with F&F
Productions, which is adding four Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center
Switchers to its Fleet; MIRA Mobile Television, which has converted a SD truck
to HD using multiformat live production technologies from Grass Valley; and
Australia's SBS, which purchased a new HD Kayenne Video Production Center
switcher.
