IBC: Grass Valley Upgrades K2 Edge Smart Playout Center

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





Grass Valley has launched a new version of the K2 Edge Smart

Playout Center that is designed to provide its clients with a wider range of

delivery and publishing technologies, and has announced that GlobeCast will be

beefing up its playout offering by deploying the Playout Center.





GlobeCast, which already provides playout, content

management and distribution solutions from its Media Centers in major broadcast

markets around the world, is also planning to provide playout services from its

Paris facilities and has selected the K2 Edge Smart Playout Center offering for

that effort.





"K2 Edge helps us meet the demands of our customers in the

EMEA region," says Philippe Rouxel, chief marketing officer at GlobeCast. "It

is crucial that we provide quality and innovative playout solutions to

broadcasters, built upon future-proof technical platforms. We were searching

for an integrated system that could do everything a channel needed, be it an

existing or a new customer. Following a thorough study of available technology,

the Grass Valley K2 Edge Smart Playout Center solution appeals to GlobeCast as

an easy-to-use, flexible and scalable platform for our new GlobeCast â€˜Studio

Playout' solution."





Also at the market, Grass Valley announced a number of new

products and customer wins.





New products included the LDX Series of camera systems; four

new products for an end-to-end live production workflow that is capable of

being switched to any TV format, including 1080p/60; and significant upgrades

to its Stratus Media Workflow Application Framework.





New customer announcements included deals with F&F

Productions, which is adding four Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center

Switchers to its Fleet; MIRA Mobile Television, which has converted a SD truck

to HD using multiformat live production technologies from Grass Valley; and

Australia's SBS, which purchased a new HD Kayenne Video Production Center

switcher.