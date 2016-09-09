IBC: Gracenote Pitches to Pay-TV Providers

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Tribune Media-owned music metadata company Gracenote used the IBC conference to debut a new offering for pay-TV providers, one that both integrates Gracenote Music data for artist discovery on linear and VOD with movie and TV celebrity data, allowing subscribers to find musicians wherever they appear on TV.

Gracenote hopes multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD) will latch on to the services to not only launch new, interactive music services but also allow subscribers to easily identify songs from movies and TV series and retrieve everything associated with the title.

“Cable and satellite TV operators have a tremendous opportunity to increase the value of their services by offering new personalized music experiences that engage the eyes and ears of subscribers,” said Brian Hamilton, GM of music and auto for Gracenote, in a statement. “No other company is in a position to power these experiences like Gracenote. Our market leadership in both video and music data combined with our long relationships with leading MVPDs around the world give us the unique ability to bring music to life on the TV.”

Gracenote currently operates a database of more than 200 million music tracks, along with descriptions for nearly 300,000 movies, 10 million TV episodes and more than a million celebrity profiles.