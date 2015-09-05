IBC: Gracenote Goes into OT with DVR Extend

Entertainment data provider Gracenote has launched the “DVR Extend” feature that use its sports and TV data to make sure that games are recorded in over-time.

The technology, which is being pitched to cable and satellite operators, will ensure that fans who recorded games won’t miss action that occurred in overtime.

In May 2015, Gracenote launched its Sports business to deliver new experiences across TV, mobile, the Web and connected cars. DVR Extend is the first of a series of sports offerings it plans to launch.

In launching the feature, the company noted that half of the FIFA World Cup games ended after additional time or penalty kicks and that one in three NBA finals games ended in overtime.

“There’s been tremendously positive response from the market to Gracenote Sports,” said Rich Cusick, general manager of Video for Gracenote. “In a fiercely competitive environment, our global customers, including the world’s top cable and satellite operators, consumer electronics manufacturers and automakers, are constantly looking for ways to deliver greater value to their users by improving experiences around compelling content such as live sports. We believe features like DVR Extend are the exact type of innovation that will differentiate them from their competitors and drive deeper engagement and loyalty among their users.”

The new DVR Extend feature uses predictive analytics based on live game stats, historical sports data, TV schedules and human editors to automatically adjust the recording of a live sports game in the event that it goes over the scheduled broadcast time.