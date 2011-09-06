IBC: GlobeCast Opens New Facility in Rome

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

Responding to increased demand for services, GlobeCast has opened a new teleport and technical operations center in Rome.

The new operation, which replaces its previous facility, offers content management and distribution services via satellite and fiber as well as contribution, ad-hoc services and corporate applications.

The company sees the facility as particularly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing DTH and DTT markets in the region.

Based in the newly developed area of Tecnopolo Tiburtino, the new teleport is fully connected to GlobeCast's GCBN worldwide fiber backbone and houses one of Rome's two points of presence on that network.

The teleport has direct fiber connectivity with major Italian broadcasters and content providers including RAI, Mediaset, Sky Italia, Gruppo l'Espresso, RTL 102.5, Telepace, FOX, and Supertennis.

Uplink, downlink, and turnaround services are already available in Ku-band from the facility, with C-band available on request.