IBC: EVS Incorporates Brightcove's Zencoder Service
Brightcove
Inc. has announced that live production system provider EVS is using
Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding technologies.
Zencoder
has been incorporated into the EVC C-Cast platform,
which is a suite of tools that allow broadcasters to instantly deliver second
screen content during live events.
EVS's
live production systems are widely used in major live sporting and other events
and C-Cast is designed as a simple add-on to any EVS production systems.
To
date, the Zencoder service has processed more than half a million second screen
content clips for EVS and its C-Cast customers including Canal+, the French
premium pay TV channel.
"C-Cast
is a transformative technology that empowers our customers to maximize their
existing content by editing, distributing and monetizing clips from live
events," said Johann Schreurs, market solution manager, remote interface, at
EVS in a statement. "At the same time, it offers audiences unique second screen
connectivity to near-live and exclusive content that enhances the overall
viewing experience. Our broadcast customers demand a high-quality, highly
reliable service, and we chose Zencoder to handle the transcoding of clips due
to its unparalleled performance, proven dependability and scalable global
footprint."
