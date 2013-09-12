IBC: EVS Incorporates Brightcove's Zencoder Service

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

Brightcove

Inc. has announced that live production system provider EVS is using

Brightcove's Zencoder cloud-based encoding technologies.

Zencoder

has been incorporated into the EVC C-Cast platform,

which is a suite of tools that allow broadcasters to instantly deliver second

screen content during live events.

EVS's

live production systems are widely used in major live sporting and other events

and C-Cast is designed as a simple add-on to any EVS production systems.

To

date, the Zencoder service has processed more than half a million second screen

content clips for EVS and its C-Cast customers including Canal+, the French

premium pay TV channel.

"C-Cast

is a transformative technology that empowers our customers to maximize their

existing content by editing, distributing and monetizing clips from live

events," said Johann Schreurs, market solution manager, remote interface, at

EVS in a statement. "At the same time, it offers audiences unique second screen

connectivity to near-live and exclusive content that enhances the overall

viewing experience. Our broadcast customers demand a high-quality, highly

reliable service, and we chose Zencoder to handle the transcoding of clips due

to its unparalleled performance, proven dependability and scalable global

footprint."