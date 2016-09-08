IBC: Ericsson, Google Make a Pay-TV Connection

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Ericsson and Google are teaming with a combined offering for pay-TV service providers amid an agreement to integrate Ericsson's cloud-powered MediaFirst TV system with Google's Android TV platform.

They said the deal will expand the range of set-top box options available to pay-TV operators and enable them to provide a “one-stop-shop” for pay-TV and OTT content on one integrated platform without additional hardware costs.

Google’s Android TV platform is currently running on smart TVs from suppliers such as Sharp and Sony, as well as on streaming players/consoles such as the Nexus Player (Google recently halted sales on that model), the Nvidia Shield, and Razer Forge TV, among others. Xiaomi recently showed off an Android TV device called the Mi Box that supports 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Ericsson said the integration will also enable extensions to services that include 4K, live TV, VOD and cloud DVR.

