IBC: Envivio Adds Customers

Video over IP technology provider Envivio used IBC to announce a number of new customers that are using its 4Caster C4 encoding platform to deliver video to multiple platforms.

The customers -- Belgacom, Globecast, Orange France and Stofa Denmark -- were using the platform to launch a variety of new multi-screen TV services that range from over the top (OTT) TV services to comprehensive TV Everywhere services.

"We are gaining significant success with operators worldwide who are choosing 4Caster C4 because of its flexible platform that meets today's demands, while enabling the scalability to grow with future needs, including new screens, new platforms and entirely new types of services," noted Envivio CEO Julien Signès in a statement.

Belgacom is using the technology for a TV Everywhere service launched in July 2011 that is powered by Nokia Siemens Networks' Ubiquity Multiscreen TV solution utilizing Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders, along with the 4Manager network management solution.

Globecast meanwhile is using the technology to manage Orange France's multi-screen TV service and the Danish cable TV operator Stofa selected Envivio 4Caster C4 encoders and 4Manager network management to enable the company to expand into additional markets with an over-the-top service.