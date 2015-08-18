IBC: EditShare Sets Up Shop in L.A.

In the run-up to IBC, EditShare has announced that it is expanding its U.S. operations with a new office at the Hollywood Production Center in Glendale California section of L.A. .

The provider of storage and media management solutions has also hired several tech experts to help staff the operation, which will offer presales engineering led by Jesse Adams and professional services and technical support spearheaded by newly hired Claud Ferguson and James Ahern.

The expanded L.A. team will help the vendor better service its clients, which include ALL3 Media, Karga 7, The Product Factory and the World Surf League, the company said.

“EditShare has numerous high-profile customers in the Los Angeles area, and with this new LA office, we are now in a better position than ever to provide local customers with top-notch on-site support and consultation services,” explained Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare in a statement. “But opening this office also fits into our bigger plans. With a great service infrastructure now in place, we are well positioned to manage the huge expansion of sales happening in this region.”

The new office is part of larger expansion plans, which include new offices in Asia, senior sales and marketing hires, and a dedicated professional services group.

During IBC the company will be showing its XStream shared storage solutions; the recently launched XStream EFS and XStream ST products; technologies for live production and multi-camera workflows; its 4K backbone for production and post; its Flow media asset management system and other technologies.