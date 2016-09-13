IBC: EditShare, MoovIT Celebrate IBC Innovation Win

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Shared storage and media management company EditShare, production services company MoovIT and EndemolShine Germany took home the IBC Innovation Award for content management, thanks to their combined efforts for the reality show Wild Island.

Post production work was split between the show’s location off the coast of Central America and EndemolShine Germany’s base in Cologne, with MoovIT using EditShare’s XStream shared storage and Flow media asset management systems to quickly move footage from the show around the world.

“We’re honored to receive this IBC Innovation Award for the ‘Wild Island’ production,” Uwe Reuter, production manager of Wild Island, said in a statement. “Collectively, all those involved from EndemolShine Germany, MoovIT and EditShare delivered the technical and workflow skills to create a television experience where we had more time to focus on story development and creative, even with 6,000 miles between the shooting and production teams.

“It’s a testament to these new technologies and clever implementation that allow productions with such incredibly tight schedules and budgets to be successful commercially and creatively.”

The show, similar to Survivor, places ordinary citizens on an uninhabited island without food or water for nearly a month. MoovIT used six cameras to shoot upwards of 30 hours of footage a day and managed a 24-hour turn for dailies.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the IBC for this breakthrough technology and extend our deepest gratitude to our partners at MoovIT who work side-by-side with EditShare to ensure dynamic productions like EndemolShine Germany’s Wild Island leverage the new secure cloud-based capabilities to enhance their overall productions,” said James Richings, owner and managing director of EditShare.