IBC: EBU to Demo IP TV Studio

With the move to IP technologies likely to be one of the biggest themes at IBC2015, the European Broadcasting Union and the Belgian public broadcaster VRT have unveiled the LiveIP Project, an IP-based TV studio using a number of different broadcast vendors.

The effort, which they are billing as the world’s first IP TV studio, has been set up at VRT’s facilities in Brussels.

A scaled down version will also be shown at the EBU’s stand during IBC, which runs from Sept. 11 to 15 in Amsterdam.

“While this project is about producing live content via IP, it’s also a great measure of the added value IP-based production workflows bring to functions like sharing resources, remote production and automation,” said Mick De Valck, head of technology and operations at VRT in a statement. “There’s been talk for a long time about what individual vendors can offer in IP production, so we wanted to bring together those parties to design a state-of-the-art system which relies entirely on IP.”

In an additional statement, Hans Hoffmann, head of media fundamentals and production technology at the EBU, noted that “this takes our industry to the next level of interoperability in a live production environment. This project was a huge undertaking and we wouldn’t have been able to complete the infrastructure without the technology and expertise of our partners.”

LiveIP Project is part of Sandbox+, an international joint platform for collaborative innovation put together by VRT, EBU and iMinds.

Vendors participating in the project include Axon, Dwesam, EVS, Genelec, Grass Valley, Lawo, LSB, Nevion, Tektronix and Trilogy.

A video on the project is available at http://sandbox.vrt.be/liveip/pressreleasemedia.