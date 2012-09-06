IBC: Dutch MSO Guides Out ActiveVideo's CloudTV Platform
Complete Coverage:IBC 2012
Ziggo, the largest cable operator in The
Netherlands with 2.2 million digital TV subscribers, has picked ActiveVideo
Networks' CloudTV virtual set-top box platform to deliver an advanced VOD user
interface from the network.
Under the agreement, Ziggo will use the CloudTV H5 platform
to initially deploy video-on-demand navigation and guide functionality --
including enhanced search, discovery and previews -- to existing set-top boxes.
The deal represents ActiveVideo's first win with a major European operator.
"Service providers deploying advanced navigation,
guides and other content need long-term, flexible solutions that will support
any current or future device," Ronald Brockmann, ActiveVideo's managing
director for Europe, said in a statement. "The selection of CloudTV will
allow Ziggo to deliver rich, engaging services without replacing existing
set-top boxes."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.