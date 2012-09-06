IBC: Dutch MSO Guides Out ActiveVideo's CloudTV Platform

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Ziggo, the largest cable operator in The

Netherlands with 2.2 million digital TV subscribers, has picked ActiveVideo

Networks' CloudTV virtual set-top box platform to deliver an advanced VOD user

interface from the network.

Under the agreement, Ziggo will use the CloudTV H5 platform

to initially deploy video-on-demand navigation and guide functionality --

including enhanced search, discovery and previews -- to existing set-top boxes.

The deal represents ActiveVideo's first win with a major European operator.

"Service providers deploying advanced navigation,

guides and other content need long-term, flexible solutions that will support

any current or future device," Ronald Brockmann, ActiveVideo's managing

director for Europe, said in a statement. "The selection of CloudTV will

allow Ziggo to deliver rich, engaging services without replacing existing

set-top boxes."

