IBC: Digital Rapids Launches New Multiscreen Encoder

Digital Rapids has begun shipping its new StreamZ Live 4000EX encoder for advanced live and linear multiscreen applications.

The encoder is the newest generation of the vendors StreamZ Live encoder family for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from over-the-top (OTT) services, IPTV head-ends, high-profile live event streaming and another applications.

"Watching live and linear content across a broad selection of devices is now firmly ingrained in consumers' viewing habits, and their expectations of the quality and reliability of those viewing experiences are higher than ever before," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids in a statement. "The StreamZ Live 4000EX enables content owners and service providers to exceed their audience's expectations while providing a flexible platform that can easily adapt as market trends and technologies evolve."

The StreamZ Live 4000EX is one of three new models being introduced in the StreamZ Live family at IBC, including the StreamZ Live 8000EX and the StreamZ Live 6000EX.