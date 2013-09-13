IBC: Deutsche Telekom's Completes 1st Phase Of Streaming Service Rollout

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013





MobiTV

has announced that Deutsche Telekom has completed the first phase of the

rollout of the German telco's Entertain2Go streaming service that uses its

technologies.





"Advancements

in wireless technology, network quality and content availability are changing

the way consumers discover, access, and view video programming," said Charlie

Nooney, chairman and chief executive officer at MobiTV. "Consumers want to be

able to choose when, where, and on which devices they view their content. Deutsche

Telekom has been at the forefront of this transformation in the industry and

the MobiTV team is proud to be at the core of the solution."





With

MobiTV' s software solution, Deutsche Telekom has broadened its IPTV service to

deliver primetime shows, live sporting events and VOD services to

smartphones, tablets, PCs and IP-connected TVs.





Separately,

MobiTV has announced that it will be showing significant enhancements to its

integrated multiscreen, in-home digital entertainment solution at IBC 2013





As

part of those improvements the company will be showing what it is calling

"first solution to unify Android set-top box and non-traditional device

capabilities."





The

product comes out of a partnership between MobiTV, Marvell, EchoStar and

Harmonic





"The

definition of entertainment in and out of the home has changed," said Charlie

Nooney, CEO at MobiTV. "We see a great opportunity to leverage the rich app

development within the Android ecosystem to create a personalized experience

across screens and address growing consumer demand for a true TV everywhere

solution. Our top tier partners and Android expertise will give service

providers the added advantage to go to market with and ultimately lead to an

improved, more seamless end user experience."





When

integrated into the EchoStar set-top box via Marvell's ARMADA 1500 family of HD

media processors, MobiTV's DRM agent helps solve the complexity of delivering

video across networks, operating systems and devices while managing associated

rights for a scalable deployment and consistent end user experience, the

company reports.





"As

consumers' expectations surrounding an anytime, anywhere multiscreen

entertainment experience evolve, it is more important than ever for set-top box

manufacturers to deliver a single solution that can be easily installed and

remotely managed, while offering a consistent interface across all connected

devices," said Mark Jackson, president at EchoStar Technologies. "MobiTV's

end-to-end platform with DRM support made it a natural choice as we look to

deliver the next-generation of digital entertainment in the most cost-effective

and time-efficient manner."



