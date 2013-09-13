IBC: Deutsche Telekom's Completes 1st Phase Of Streaming Service Rollout
MobiTV
has announced that Deutsche Telekom has completed the first phase of the
rollout of the German telco's Entertain2Go streaming service that uses its
technologies.
"Advancements
in wireless technology, network quality and content availability are changing
the way consumers discover, access, and view video programming," said Charlie
Nooney, chairman and chief executive officer at MobiTV. "Consumers want to be
able to choose when, where, and on which devices they view their content. Deutsche
Telekom has been at the forefront of this transformation in the industry and
the MobiTV team is proud to be at the core of the solution."
With
MobiTV' s software solution, Deutsche Telekom has broadened its IPTV service to
deliver primetime shows, live sporting events and VOD services to
smartphones, tablets, PCs and IP-connected TVs.
Separately,
MobiTV has announced that it will be showing significant enhancements to its
integrated multiscreen, in-home digital entertainment solution at IBC 2013
As
part of those improvements the company will be showing what it is calling
"first solution to unify Android set-top box and non-traditional device
capabilities."
The
product comes out of a partnership between MobiTV, Marvell, EchoStar and
Harmonic
"The
definition of entertainment in and out of the home has changed," said Charlie
Nooney, CEO at MobiTV. "We see a great opportunity to leverage the rich app
development within the Android ecosystem to create a personalized experience
across screens and address growing consumer demand for a true TV everywhere
solution. Our top tier partners and Android expertise will give service
providers the added advantage to go to market with and ultimately lead to an
improved, more seamless end user experience."
When
integrated into the EchoStar set-top box via Marvell's ARMADA 1500 family of HD
media processors, MobiTV's DRM agent helps solve the complexity of delivering
video across networks, operating systems and devices while managing associated
rights for a scalable deployment and consistent end user experience, the
company reports.
"As
consumers' expectations surrounding an anytime, anywhere multiscreen
entertainment experience evolve, it is more important than ever for set-top box
manufacturers to deliver a single solution that can be easily installed and
remotely managed, while offering a consistent interface across all connected
devices," said Mark Jackson, president at EchoStar Technologies. "MobiTV's
end-to-end platform with DRM support made it a natural choice as we look to
deliver the next-generation of digital entertainment in the most cost-effective
and time-efficient manner."
