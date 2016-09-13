IBC: Dejero Debuts New Mobile Access Solution

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Canadian cloud-managed solutions company Dejero used IBC to debut a new mobile connectivity offering, dubbed LIVE+ Gateway, promising reliable and secure access to both public internet and private networks for broadcast crews working in remote areas.

The technology bonds together multiple IP paths, including Wi-Fi, satellite and cellular, to enable faster data transfers for newsrooms and production systems, with Dejero touting LIVE+ Gateway as offering five times the throughput compared to what’s currently available.

“LIVE+ Gateway represents a revolution in remote and mobile connectivity, that opens up many new possibilities for production crews working in the field,” said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero, in a statement. “Crews are able to access newsroom and production systems including archived media assets, edit their own stories in the field, and quickly transfer complete packages back to the broadcast facility. In effect, we are extending a broadcaster’s databases and enterprise services to their employees working remotely.”

The offering includes cellular and satellite connectivity services, in-vehicle equipment and works off Dejero’s LIVE+ Control cloud management system. Pricing and availability were not announced.

“We designed LIVE+ Gateway as an open system,” Cram said. “With fast and reliable connectivity, we see a great opportunity for partnerships and collaborations to create integrated solutions and applications with other leaders in the broadcast and media space.”