IBC: Dalet And Datadirect Partner for MAM Cloud Offering

Media asset management (MAM) solutions provider Dalet Digital Media Systems announced IBC that it would be partnering with DataDirect Networks (DDN), the world's largest privately-held information storage company, to create a new cloud-based archiving workflow product for broadcasters.

The cloud solution, which is comprised of Dalet Enterprise Edition media asset management offering and DDN Web Object Scaler (WOS) cloud-based storage platform, allows users to distribute archive media across multiple geographic locations, streamline production workflows and simplify infrastructure management for various operations around the world.

"The Dalet/DDN integration takes sharing content to new levels," argued Raoul Cospen, director of marketing, Dalet Digital Media Systems, in a statement. "Every single piece of content that is archived in the system can be seamlessly made available to everyone across the organization, even if the content is spread across multiple sites. With full sync and archiving capabilities, broadcasters can consolidate their massive media libraries with cloud storage technology and use Dalet cataloguing tools to make it available in any location, whether content is housed in Hong Kong or Atlanta, Georgia."