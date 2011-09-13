IBC: Conference Sees Record Attendance

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

As IBC2011 drew to a close, market organizers announced record attendance figures, with 50,462 people attending the market as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, up 4% over 2010.

"We continue to push the boundaries of IBC, bringing in thought leaders from new media, advertising and cutting edge technology," said Michael Crimp, IBC's CEO, in a statement. "But while it is exciting to welcome to IBC luminaries like Hiroshi Yoshioka, executive deputy president of Sony Coporation, Joanna Shields, vice president and managing director EMEA of Facebook and director James Cameron, the real value lies in the interaction between every one of the visitors who come here to investigate new technology and new working practices, to share knowledge, and to sign deals."

The thirteen halls and 1,300 plus exhibitors also made it the largest IBC ever in terms of display space. Exhibitors large and small reported excellent visitor numbers and good customer contacts. Deals worth $20 million or more were signed at the show.