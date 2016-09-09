IBC: Cobalt Digital Acquires ImmediaTV

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Cobalt Digital, which manufactures 3G-HD-SD conversion and multi-viewer technology for broadcasters, had an acquisition of its own to announce at IBC: ImmediaTV, a Silicon Valley-based company that develops video-processing solutions for IPTV applications, streaming and broadcast.

Cobalt expects the acquisition to boost its own IP product line, especially with the integration of ImmediaTV's video compression work, specifically with MPEG-4 AVC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however Cobalt does expect to integrate all of ImmediaTV’s staff into its own.

"Sharing our customers and using the same platform creates synergy that will help increase sales, grow revenue, and reduce costs," said Bob McAlpine, executive VP of sales and marketing for Cobalt, in a statement. "Not only that, but we have great admiration for ImmediaTV's engineering talent, who are veterans in the broadcast and network-equipment industries.

“We'll be able to develop compression products more quickly and with superior features and benefits in order to meet demand as the industry transitions to IP-based signal transport."

Bill Slattery, CTO and founder of ImmediaTV, added: "After working together for several years creating superb solutions that fill an ever-growing need in the industry, the time was right to join forces. This deal means our customers will have immediate access to Cobalt's diverse range of … products."