IBC: Clear-Com Shows off New Intercom System

Clear-Com has launched its new DX410 Wireless Intercom system, a two channel 2.4GHz digital wireless system that features 7 KHz wide band audio.

The DX410 is the first of the company’s DX Series systems to offer 7 KHz wideband audio, which offers such good audio quality that soft whispers can be heard clearly when using the system during productions.

DX410 also features 2-wire and 4-wire bridging and 2-wire auto-nulling.

The bridging capability allows the option for combining the 2-wire and 4-wire ports together on either channel A or B, allowing operators to use a 4-wire out to send all the audio to a mixer, matrix intercom or other audio source.

2-wire auto-nulling enables fast and accurate integration with Clear-Com or TW wired partyline systems.

Each DX410 base station can support up to 15 registered BP410 wireless beltpacks and/or WH410 All-in-One wireless headsets.