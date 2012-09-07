IBC: Cisco Brings CDN Products Into Videoscape Tent

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Cisco Systems has rechristened its content

delivery network lineup of products as the Videoscape Distribution Suite, a

cloud-based platform for delivering video content across multiple protocols,

applications and networks.

The vendor -- which completed the $5 billion acquisition of

TV software and consulting company NDS Group in July -- said several major

global service provider customers, including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom

Italia and SBB-Telemach, are using the Videoscape Distribution Suite to power video

experiences delivered across PCs, TVs and smartphones and tablets.

Cisco's current content delivery network (CDN) service

footprint serves more than 50 global customers, which have delivered more than

3 million cloud-based time-shifted and live video streams.

According to Cisco, VDS simplifies CDN management with

benefits including: consolidated live origin services and recording; edge

caching particularly for over-the-top content; real-time CDN analytics; and

remote provisioning capabilities.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.