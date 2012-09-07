IBC: Cisco Brings CDN Products Into Videoscape Tent
Cisco Systems has rechristened its content
delivery network lineup of products as the Videoscape Distribution Suite, a
cloud-based platform for delivering video content across multiple protocols,
applications and networks.
The vendor -- which completed the $5 billion acquisition of
TV software and consulting company NDS Group in July -- said several major
global service provider customers, including BT, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom
Italia and SBB-Telemach, are using the Videoscape Distribution Suite to power video
experiences delivered across PCs, TVs and smartphones and tablets.
Cisco's current content delivery network (CDN) service
footprint serves more than 50 global customers, which have delivered more than
3 million cloud-based time-shifted and live video streams.
According to Cisco, VDS simplifies CDN management with
benefits including: consolidated live origin services and recording; edge
caching particularly for over-the-top content; real-time CDN analytics; and
remote provisioning capabilities.
