IBC: ChyronHego Revamps Channel Box Prime

ChyronHego will be showing a significant new release of its Channel Box Prime channel branding system at this year’s IBC2015.

The system has been re-engineered for the 64-bit environment, the company reports, and will include an all new rendering engine and scene designer.

In a statement, Johan Apel, president and CEO of ChyronHego called Cannel Box “the industry's fastest and easiest solution for delivering bold branding elements such as up-to-the-minute headlines, sports scores, financial data, weather reports, snipes, social media commentary, and automated promos." He also noted that “with Channel Box Prime, we've taken everything that's great about Channel Box and retooled it from the ground up. The result is a high-performance foundation for future-proof channel branding and playout that drives unlimited creativity."

The native 64-bit Unicode application is localized in 13 languages. Channel Box Prime will be demonstrated at IBC2015 but first shipments won’t occur until the first quarter of 2016.