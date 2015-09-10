IBC: ChyronHego Acquires Newsroom Solutions

ChyronHego has announced that it is buying the North Carolina-based Newsroom Solutions, a provider of news ticker graphics technologies.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Newsroom Solutions offers a suite offerings for deploying data-driven news ticker graphics for severe weather alerting, school closures, election reporting and other information.

The companies noted that Newsroom Solutions' flagship NewsTicker product is installed in 74 of the 75 largest TV markets in the U.S., and that more than 500 stations use the offering.

"Our acquisition of Newsroom Solutions is the latest step in our strategy to build the industry's most complete software suite for live news productions,” said Johan Apel, president and CEO of ChyronHego in a statement. "With its comprehensive family of solutions and solid expertise in presenting data graphically from a range of data sources, Newsroom Solutions provides the ideal complement to our product family. The acquisition gives us a new center of competency that we plan on leveraging not just for broadcasting customers, but also in other markets that rely on compelling graphical presentations of real-time data."

ChyronHego plans to integrate Newsroom Solutions' real-time data presentation technologies with its ChannelBox channel branding product.

Separately ChyronHego announced that a major provider of broadcast facilities and services, the Euro Media Group will deploy ChryonHegos’ new VidiGo Live remote production system in four live production galleries.

That makes it the first user of the VidiGo Live software for live multicamera television production.