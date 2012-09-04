IBC: Chyron Launches HyperXLP

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

Chyron has launched the HyperXLP, a dual-channel-capable broadcast graphics platform that the company is billing as offering high quality graphics performance in a small 1-RU footprint.

Targeted to live news, sports, and OB productions, HyperXLP occupies a quarter of the space of a standard HyperX system and consumes half as much power.

"The HyperXLP is a triple threat: blazingly fast, environmentally friendly, and ready for the demands of mobile production," said Bill Hendler, chief technology officer at Chyron in a statement. "With features including a high-speed multi-core processor, solid-state storage, and native stereoscopic 3D graphics capability, the system offers performance worthy of even the most advanced live news and sports broadcasts."

HyperXLP uses Chyron's award-winning Lyric PRO graphics creation and playback software; when deployed with an optional second channel, Chyron is billing HyperXLP as a solution that can meet virtually any broadcast graphic demand.

In addition to the HyperXLP, Chyron and graphics specialist Ventuz will be showing the first results of the the strategic partnership they announced in February of this year with the integration of the Ventus graphics systems into Chyron BlueNet workflows.

"We are now ready to announce our integration of Ventuz within the CAMIO broadcast environment," said Erik Beaumont, product manager of Ventuz in a statement. "This allows us to seamlessly and transparently operate Ventuz graphics systems within the existing Chyron BlueNet workflow."

The implementation allows Ventuz to be controlled by the CAMIO and LUCI systems, and operate as part of an automated newsroom environment. "This also gives Ventuz users access to Chyron's hosted cloud-based graphics using the Axis World Graphics system for news and map images," added Hendler in a statement.

Ventuz and Chyron will showcase their integration at the Chryon stand during IBC.