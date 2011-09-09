IBC: Chunghwa Telecom Selects Ericsson for IPTV Upgrade

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest telecom operator, has chosen Ericsson to deploy and integrate a new IPTV platform that will deliver multi-screen interactive multimedia services to more than 900,000 subscribers.

The new platform will replace Chunghwa's existing IPTV system and respond to a growing demand from consumers for content on a variety of devices, TVs, computers, smartphones and tablets.

The Chunghwa Telecom deal also includes Ericsson Multiscreen TV and the Ericsson Media Connect (IPTV Remote) service. The new services are due to be available to subscribers in December.

"By working in close partnership with operators such as Chunghwa, we are able to give consumers more flexibility, mobility and freedom through access to media content on any screen, anywhere," Mats H Olsson, president, Ericsson China & North East Asia, noted. "By offering this enhanced viewing experience, Chunghwa will be able to maintain its leading position in the IPTV arena. Our end-to-end solution will also enable the operator to enjoy new revenues from advanced TV services."

Ericsson, which delivers more than 1,300 consulting and systems integration projects every year, will be the prime integrator of the end-to-end solution, which covers everything from digital rights management to video servers, content management solutions and installation of set-top boxes.

At IBC, Ericsson demonstrated its solutions for multiplatform delivery and launched some new products, including a combined hardware and software solution for multi-screen TV.

In addition to the solutions designed to help operators to deploy multi-platform delivery networks, Ericsson was also showing solutions for advanced video compression, content management and workflow, back office and delivery solutions and internet video caching and distribution.

"Our focus is to work closely with content owners and TV service providers to share our technology depth, industry insight and consumer understanding and to be a true partner; the "change agent", for the future direction of TV," said Staffan Pehrson, head of Solution Area TV, Ericsson, in a statement. "At IBC our TV and network experts will be on hand to discuss how our next generation solutions meet the multi-screen challenges of today and enable the multi-platform, hybrid delivery networks on which to build the connected media landscape of tomorrow."