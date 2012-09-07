IBC: Broadcom Expands DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Gateway Solutions
As multichannel operators look to flesh out their offerings with
Wi-Fi hot spots for their customers outside the home, Broadcom Corporation has
announced at IBC that it has integrated Community Wi-Fi
software into all of its DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and gateway platforms.
The software allows operators to create hot
spots for subscribers without deploying additional equipment by using
residential Wi-Fi modems and gateways as hot spots where their cable
subscribers can get quick Wi-Fi connections on the go.
The technology is being trialed by several
operators including cable operator Ziggo in the Netherlands. Paul Hendriks, CTO of Ziggo noted in a
statement that "Broadcom's technology provided us with an essential building
block in our approach to supply customers with Wi-Fi beyond their homes. We are
currently running a pilot to gain experience with larger groups of customers in
a realistic urban setting."
In another DOCSIS 3.0 development, Broadcom
also announced its first 5G WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Gateway Platform.
The solution offers dramatic improvements in
wireless speed and range for covering the whole home and was designed to help
operators respond to the fact that subscribers who are watching more video on
more devices, in more places around the home.
Separately, Broadcom also announced that its
technology is being deployed by YouView, a UK-based digital TV service that
features live TV, video-on-demand (VOD), DVR content and
Catch-up TV. The service is backed by BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5
and ITV broadcasters as well as Arqiva, BT and TalkTalk.
