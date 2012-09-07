IBC: Broadcom Expands DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Gateway Solutions

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

As multichannel operators look to flesh out their offerings with

Wi-Fi hot spots for their customers outside the home, Broadcom Corporation has

announced at IBC that it has integrated Community Wi-Fi

software into all of its DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and gateway platforms.

The software allows operators to create hot

spots for subscribers without deploying additional equipment by using

residential Wi-Fi modems and gateways as hot spots where their cable

subscribers can get quick Wi-Fi connections on the go.

The technology is being trialed by several

operators including cable operator Ziggo in the Netherlands. Paul Hendriks, CTO of Ziggo noted in a

statement that "Broadcom's technology provided us with an essential building

block in our approach to supply customers with Wi-Fi beyond their homes. We are

currently running a pilot to gain experience with larger groups of customers in

a realistic urban setting."

In another DOCSIS 3.0 development, Broadcom

also announced its first 5G WiFi DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Gateway Platform.

The solution offers dramatic improvements in

wireless speed and range for covering the whole home and was designed to help

operators respond to the fact that subscribers who are watching more video on

more devices, in more places around the home.

Separately, Broadcom also announced that its

technology is being deployed by YouView, a UK-based digital TV service that

features live TV, video-on-demand (VOD), DVR content and

Catch-up TV. The service is backed by BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5

and ITV broadcasters as well as Arqiva, BT and TalkTalk.