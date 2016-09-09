IBC: Broadcast Pix Completes ioGates Acquisition

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Chelmsford, Mass.-based control and automation tech company Broadcast Pix has added cloud-based video production specialist ioGates, the company announced at IBC, folding in a company that helped Broadcast Pix develop its BPNet cloud-based IP media workflow and storage system. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“IP has been a part of the Broadcast Pix strategy for almost a decade, and our acquisition of ioGates underscores our commitment to cloud-based video production workflows over IP networks,” said Broadcast Pix CEO Kevin Prince, in a statement. “With the architects of BPNet now part of the Broadcast Pix team, we will continue to provide cloud-based solutions for our customers and lead the innovation in this emerging market.”

Since 2003, ioGates has developed web-based video management tools, with simplifying media workflows being the company’s top priority. ioGates will continue to sell its services as part of Broadcast Pix. The two companies worked together to develop the browser-based BPNet service, which helps broadcasters create, distribute and archive content.