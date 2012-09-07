IBC: Avid Offers New Production Tools
With broadcasters looking to expand their multiplatform
delivery and automate more of their production workflows, Avid is demonstrating
a number of new tools designed to streamline newsroom and production workflows
at IBC. These include the IBC launch of the Avid Interplay Sphere cloud
production tools that make it easier for journalists put together and upload
stories from the field.
Other key improvements to its solutions for advanced asset-based workflows
include Interplay MAM (Media Asset Management) Active Archive, which
provides customers with a complete media asset management and archiving
solution and Interplay Production 2.7, which now supports Interplay Sphere,
ISIS 2000, Avid DNxHD 85/100, and Media Composer 6.5/NewsCutter 10.5.
The company is also demoing InGame 1.5 which now supports
Avid DNxHD 85/100; AirSpeed 5000 2.1, which has improved capabilities for
automating the ingest and playback for both Avid and third-party editors; and iNEWS 4.0, which now has the
capacity to handle 130% more stories and offers more flexible news
workflows.
On the news side, these enhancements coupled with the Avid
Interplay Sphere offering broadcasters a number of tools for both expanding
their content production and reducing costs.
With Interplay Sphere connectivity, NewsCutter or Media
Composer software, and a laptop, Avid executives argue that journalists can
work from the field for a fraction of the cost of the traditional remote news
truck.
"Interplay Sphere opens a new frontier in universal connectivity
for news, sports, and video production, letting you craft better stories from
where they're actually happening with a full range of media access and
collaborative capabilities," said Dana Ruzicka, vice president of segment and
product marketing at Avid.
Pricing for Interplay Sphere is $50,000 for a software
license that including five seats; additional seats are $1,500 each (GRP).
