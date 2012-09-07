IBC: Avid Offers New Production Tools

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

With broadcasters looking to expand their multiplatform

delivery and automate more of their production workflows, Avid is demonstrating

a number of new tools designed to streamline newsroom and production workflows

at IBC. These include the IBC launch of the Avid Interplay Sphere cloud

production tools that make it easier for journalists put together and upload

stories from the field.

Other key improvements to its solutions for advanced asset-based workflows

include Interplay MAM (Media Asset Management) Active Archive, which

provides customers with a complete media asset management and archiving

solution and Interplay Production 2.7, which now supports Interplay Sphere,

ISIS 2000, Avid DNxHD 85/100, and Media Composer 6.5/NewsCutter 10.5.

The company is also demoing InGame 1.5 which now supports

Avid DNxHD 85/100; AirSpeed 5000 2.1, which has improved capabilities for

automating the ingest and playback for both Avid and third-party editors; and iNEWS 4.0, which now has the

capacity to handle 130% more stories and offers more flexible news

workflows.

On the news side, these enhancements coupled with the Avid

Interplay Sphere offering broadcasters a number of tools for both expanding

their content production and reducing costs.

With Interplay Sphere connectivity, NewsCutter or Media

Composer software, and a laptop, Avid executives argue that journalists can

work from the field for a fraction of the cost of the traditional remote news

truck.

"Interplay Sphere opens a new frontier in universal connectivity

for news, sports, and video production, letting you craft better stories from

where they're actually happening with a full range of media access and

collaborative capabilities," said Dana Ruzicka, vice president of segment and

product marketing at Avid.

Pricing for Interplay Sphere is $50,000 for a software

license that including five seats; additional seats are $1,500 each (GRP).