IBC: Autodesk Shows Smoke 2013 Pre-Release

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

Video editors got a look at pre-release trial version of Autodesk Smoke 2013 professional video editing software in recent days at IBC. Since announcing the new Smoke earlier this year, Autodesk has been working with thousands of editors working in broadcast, cable and corporate video on the development of the software. IBC was the first public viewing of the pre-release trial version 4.

"Autodesk is experimenting with a bold development strategy for the new Smoke which features an extended pre-release trial that allows users time to test the software and contribute to the product design and affords our developers the time to incorporate feedback to help improve the software," explained Mark Strassman, Autodesk VP of strategy and marketing for media and entertainment in a statement, that added the "involvement, excitement and constructive input have exceeded all our expectations."

Autodesk Smoke 2013 Pre-Release Trial 3 was made available for download on August 27, 2012. The newest version features a number of workflow and feature enhancements as well as a new conform workflow, timeline search and ConnectFX functionalities.

Autodesk expects Smoke 2013 will be available later this year.