IBC: Aspera Plans Record Presence

Aspera has announced that it will have its largest presence ever in Amsterdam at this year’s IBC, with a portfolio of high speed file transfer and automation technologies.

It will also be showing off a number of examples of how media tech companies and providers of cloud-based technologies are integrating its Aspera FASP software platform.

Also during the conference, Aspera co-founder and CEO Michelle Munson will share her views on the industries technology issues at two sessions.