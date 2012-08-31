IBC: Aspera Launches fasp 3

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

Aspera will be introducing its next generation core transport platform fasp 3 at the upcoming IBC 2012 show.

The new platform, which is targeted for broadcast, media and entertainment uses, is being billed as "the most universal and open core transport technology available today," and is designed to speed up performance while providing support to all types of data, infrastructure and storage types.

During the show, Aspera also announced that its solutions will be used by a number of partners, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Windows Azure, EMC Isilon, Dimetis, EVS, Encoding.com, Telestream and Zencoder.