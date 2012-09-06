IBC: Arris Picks MaxLinear Tuners for 1-Gig DOCSIS 3.0 Line

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Arris Group has picked MaxLinear's

full-spectrum capture tuners for a new family of DOCSIS 3.0 consumer-premises

equipment that would let cable operators deliver nearly 1 Gigabit per second

downstream bandwidth.

At the IBC2012 show in Amsterdam this week, Arris is

demonstrating its next-generation DOCSIS 3.0 products using the MaxLinear

MxL265 and MxL267 receivers. The demo will feature Arris 16- and

24-channel-bonded devices delivering speeds up to 840 Mbps.

Arris is targeting

delivery of a 1-Gbps DOCSIS gateway device, based on the Intel Puma 6 Media

Gateway chip, in 2013.

"Our upcoming series of 16- and 24-channel DOCSIS CPE

offers the high levels of quality and performance that our customers always

expect from us," Derek Elder, senior vice president and general manager of

Arris's CPE business unit. "The MxL265 and MxL267 help to meet those high

standards, and the level of integration achieved in the chips plays a big part

in making our next-generation products competitive in the market."

In a demo earlier this year, German MSO Kabel Deutschland field-tested DOCSIS

3.0 equipment from Arris Group to deliver an

aggregate of 4.7 Gbps of downstream bandwidth, using a EuroDOCSIS 3.0-based

Arris C4 cable modem termination system and 12 of the vendor's Touchstone

CM820S cable modems.

