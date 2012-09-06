IBC: Arris Picks MaxLinear Tuners for 1-Gig DOCSIS 3.0 Line
Arris Group has picked MaxLinear's
full-spectrum capture tuners for a new family of DOCSIS 3.0 consumer-premises
equipment that would let cable operators deliver nearly 1 Gigabit per second
downstream bandwidth.
At the IBC2012 show in Amsterdam this week, Arris is
demonstrating its next-generation DOCSIS 3.0 products using the MaxLinear
MxL265 and MxL267 receivers. The demo will feature Arris 16- and
24-channel-bonded devices delivering speeds up to 840 Mbps.
Arris is targeting
delivery of a 1-Gbps DOCSIS gateway device, based on the Intel Puma 6 Media
Gateway chip, in 2013.
"Our upcoming series of 16- and 24-channel DOCSIS CPE
offers the high levels of quality and performance that our customers always
expect from us," Derek Elder, senior vice president and general manager of
Arris's CPE business unit. "The MxL265 and MxL267 help to meet those high
standards, and the level of integration achieved in the chips plays a big part
in making our next-generation products competitive in the market."
In a demo earlier this year, German MSO Kabel Deutschland field-tested DOCSIS
3.0 equipment from Arris Group to deliver an
aggregate of 4.7 Gbps of downstream bandwidth, using a EuroDOCSIS 3.0-based
Arris C4 cable modem termination system and 12 of the vendor's Touchstone
CM820S cable modems.
