IBC: Arqiva Selects T-VIPS' DTT Monitor

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





Arqiva, which is the transmission provider for all

terrestrial TV in the UK, has chosen T-VIPS' TNS547 DTT Monitor for use at key

transmitter sites in Freeview's HD, DVB-T2 digital terrestrial network in the UK.





Peter Heslop, director of DSO Program at Arqiva noted in a

statement that transmitting HD video over the DVB-T2 Freeview network "has been

a resounding success" and that "T-VIPS has been an instrumental part of the

project," providing "best of breed solutions."





The TNS547 is designed to ensure the delivery of high-quality

video content by simplifying the monitoring and analysis of DVB-T2 transport

streams and services throughout a terrestrial network.





The T-VIPS TNS547 solution is one of a number of products

that T-VIPS will be demonstrating at IBC.





These include its recently announced Connect5 a

video-centric solution for managed networks, which is billed by a company as a

providing an easier way to monitor and control multiple video network

infrastructures. Connect5 will ship in the fourth quarter of 2012.