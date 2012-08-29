Trending

IBC: Arqiva Selects T-VIPS' DTT Monitor

Arqiva, which is the transmission provider for all
terrestrial TV in the UK, has chosen T-VIPS' TNS547 DTT Monitor for use at key
transmitter sites in Freeview's HD, DVB-T2 digital terrestrial network in the UK.

Peter Heslop, director of DSO Program at Arqiva noted in a
statement that transmitting HD video over the DVB-T2 Freeview network "has been
a resounding success" and that "T-VIPS has been an instrumental part of the
project," providing "best of breed solutions."

The TNS547 is designed to ensure the delivery of high-quality
video content by simplifying the monitoring and analysis of DVB-T2 transport
streams and services throughout a terrestrial network.

The T-VIPS TNS547 solution is one of a number of products
that T-VIPS will be demonstrating at IBC.

These include its recently announced Connect5 a
video-centric solution for managed networks, which is billed by a company as a
providing an easier way to monitor and control multiple video network
infrastructures. Connect5 will ship in the fourth quarter of 2012.