IBC: Arqiva Selects T-VIPS' DTT Monitor
Complete Coverage:IBC 2012
Arqiva, which is the transmission provider for all
terrestrial TV in the UK, has chosen T-VIPS' TNS547 DTT Monitor for use at key
transmitter sites in Freeview's HD, DVB-T2 digital terrestrial network in the UK.
Peter Heslop, director of DSO Program at Arqiva noted in a
statement that transmitting HD video over the DVB-T2 Freeview network "has been
a resounding success" and that "T-VIPS has been an instrumental part of the
project," providing "best of breed solutions."
The TNS547 is designed to ensure the delivery of high-quality
video content by simplifying the monitoring and analysis of DVB-T2 transport
streams and services throughout a terrestrial network.
The T-VIPS TNS547 solution is one of a number of products
that T-VIPS will be demonstrating at IBC.
These include its recently announced Connect5 a
video-centric solution for managed networks, which is billed by a company as a
providing an easier way to monitor and control multiple video network
infrastructures. Connect5 will ship in the fourth quarter of 2012.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.