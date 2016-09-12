IBC: Ang Lee, SMPTE Honored in Amsterdam

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Filmmaker Ang Lee was awarded Sept. 11 with the IBC 2016 International Honor for Excellence, IBC’s top award, for his film work and continued experimentation with new technologies, most recently for Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

“In the past few years, I have come strongly to believe that new technology will upgrade film-making in terms of story-telling,” Lee said in a statement. “In Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, the use of high frame rate and high dynamic range will provide, I hope, a unique opportunity to feel the realities of war and peace through the protagonist’s eyes.

“IBC has done so much to bring together new technology and old-fashioned creativity. I am delighted to be part of this exciting dialogue, and I am honored to receive this award.”

Also honored at the awards event was the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) which is celebrating its 100th year. In 1950, SMPTE became one of the partner bodies of IBC. The IBC Special Award was accepted by SMPTE executive director Barbara Lange. “We have three pillars: standards, membership and education. None is more important than the others, and none would survive without the others,” she said. “Together, we advance the art, science and craft of the moving image. On behalf of our membership and all who work to progress the ideals of SMPTE, I thank IBC for honoring us in this very special way in our centenary year.”

Additionally, NASA received the IBC 2016 Judges’ Prize, a nod to its technical advances in 4K and streaming, with astronaut Kate Rubins accepting the honor via a stream from the International Space Station.

“Living and working here 250 miles above our beautiful planet, we’re lucky enough to enjoy stunning views of the world below,” she said. “We’re honored to bring this fresh perspective in the images and video we collect. From the beginning, NASA has worked to share the wonders of exploration and scientific research for film and television,” she added. “On behalf of everyone involved, we thank IBC for its kind recognition of our efforts to show what we’re doing off the earth, for the earth.”

Michael Crimp, CEO of IBC, added: “Our awards program is a vital part of IBC. It gives us the chance to recognize real leadership, but it is also the opportunity to reflect on the way that the whole industry contributes to the success through its constant innovation and co-operation. That sense of collaboration and creativity, in turn, is in the DNA of IBC.”