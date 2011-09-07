IBC: Amino Beefs Up Social Media Features

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

IPTV and over-the-top technology provider Amino Communications is embedding Vidiactive's VideoBee service into its Freedom Media Center platform, a move that will beef up the platform's social media features and make it easier for users to share and watch content from a variety of devices on a TV.

Amino's Freedom Media Centers are available as a fully-featured hybrid/OTT device or as a companion media center designed to complement existing cable and satellite set-top boxes.

VideoBee provides a single platform for users to manage, watch and share their favorite web videos across multiple screens and devices from one central place. They can then manage them into playlists, which can be accessed and watched on any device at any time.

The solution also allows users who were watching content on one device to continue watching that content at the same point on another device.

"VideoBee is truly 'social' media -- allowing users to bring together their favorite content from a variety of sources, create playlists and share with friends and family," explained Andrew Burke, CEO of Amino in a statement. "This innovative functionality aligns perfectly with our vision for the Freedom platform of enabling our customers to deliver the very best entertainment experience. By effectively transforming any web video page into a TV viewing experience also plays very well" to the move by the industry to offer more content on more devices.